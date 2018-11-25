Driver charged with DWI after vehicle nearly plunges into Tonawanda Creek

A motorist whose vehicle nearly plunged into Tonawanda Creek in Pendleton about 6 p.m. Sunday was arrested for driving while intoxicated, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Officers said a vehicle driven by Timothy Doores, 24, of Pendleton, missed a curve near 4675 Tonawanda Creek Road, crossed a grassy area, struck a flagpole and went down an embankment toward the creek, but did not enter the water. Doores also was charged with several vehicle and traffic counts.

Doores was taken to Twin City Ambulance to Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, Amherst, for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, deputies said. Volunteers from the Wendelville Fire Company also responded.