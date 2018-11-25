DOLATA, Bertram B.

DOLATA - Bertram B. Formerly of Buffalo, NY and Commack NY, November 18, 2018, age 81, beloved husband of the late Santina (nee Alioto) Dolata; devoted father of Catherine (Luis) Diaz, Elizabeth (Brian) Brunelli, Jennifer (Robert) Quigley and Carole (David) Hanf; loving grandfather of Matthew, Ryan, Daniel, Dana, Philip, Lindsay and Emily; dear brother of Alvina (late Leondard) Wozniak and the late Dolores (Thomas) Antonelli; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Friday, November 30, 2018, from 5-8 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Dr. (near Harlem Rd.), where prayers will be offered Saturday, December 1, 2018, at 9:15 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from Resurrection R.C. Church at 10 AM. Interment to immediately follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. If so desired, memorials may be made in Mr. Dolata's memory to the ASPCA. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com