DOBELBOWER, Ralph R., Jr. MD, PhD, F.A.C.R., D.A.B.R., F.A.C.R.O.

DOBELBOWER - Ralph R., Jr. MD, Ph.D, F.A.C.R., D.A.B.R., F.A.C.R.O. November 23, 2018, of East Aurora, NY, beloved husband of Carol Pack Dobelbower and the late Mary Louise Glaser Dobelbower and the late Mary Dolores Sell Dobelbower; father of Ralph R., III (Christine) Dobelbower, Michael Christian Dobelbower, MD, Ph.D. (Kristie) and Barbara Duffy Dobelbower; stepfather of Deborah Baldwin Flynn (Michael), Bridget Baldwin Mann (Phil), John Baldwin (Amy), Mollie Baldwin Ciocca (Stephen) and Benjamin E. Pack; also survived by 12 grandchildren; son of the late Ralph R. Dobelbower, Sr. and Deborah Downing Lyon Dobelbower; brother of the late John Lyon Dobelbower and Eleanor Dobelbower Miller. Friends may call Friday, November 30th, 4-8 PM at the WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 784 Main St., East Aurora, where funeral services will be held Saturday, December 1st, at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ralph R. Dobelbower, Jr. MD, Ph.D. Memorial Fund, c/o Simon Kramer Cancer Institute, 15 Alliance St., New Philadelphia, PA 17959. Share condolences at www.woodfh.com