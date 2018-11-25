Deputies say man late for hunting trip exceeded 100 mph

A man reportedly told Niagara County sheriff's deputies that he was "late to meet a friend (to go) hunting" when he was caught speeding in excess of 100 mph on Nov. 17.

Deputies said they encountered the man's pickup truck around 3:20 a.m. on Ward Road in Wheatfield, later clocking him at 102 mph in a 30 mph zone on Krueger Road. They said they witnessed him run four stop signs between Lenmart and Norman drives before briefly losing sight of the vehicle. They finally stopped him on Niagara Falls Boulevard.

They said Kenneth L. Devantier, 63, of Ward Road, North Tonawanda, apologized for the violations, offering his tardiness as the reason. Devantier was issued several tickets, including ones for reckless driving and speeding, as well as the stop sign violations.