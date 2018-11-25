CROSS, Farrie Mae

CROSS - Farrie Mae Of Buffalo, NY. Entered into rest unexpectedly November 17, 2018. Sister of Jerome (Aletheia) Cross; also survived by a host of other relatives. Relatives and friends may visit LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (City Chapel), 102 Linwood Ave., at Summer, on Monday from 4-6 PM. Tuesday Funeral Service to be held at The Chapel at Crosspoint (Andrew's Chapel), 500 Crosspoint Pkwy., Getzville, at 11 AM. Entombment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Flowers are gratefully declined. Donations may be made to American Diabetes Association.