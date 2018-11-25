COLLINS, Thomas R., Sr.

COLLINS - Thomas R., Sr. Of Cheektowaga, NY, November 22, 2018, beloved husband of Barbara A. (Hibbard) Collins; dearest father of Thomas R., Jr. (Tammy) and Roger C. (Andrea) Collins and the late Cynthia L. (Steven) Ross; also survived by five grandsons and two great-grandchildren; brother of Charles (Jeanne) Collins. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at Our Lady Help of Christians Chapel, 4125 Union Rd., Cheektowaga, NY on Wednesday, November 28, 2018, at 10 AM. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com