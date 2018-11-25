Canisius, St. Joe's and Timon win Fed hockey openers

Canisius scored four times in the opening period and went on to a 7-1 victory over defending Section VI boys hockey champion Niagara Wheatfield as the Section VI Federation season got under way with a tripleheader at HarborCenter.

The Crusaders, who finished fourth in last season’s Fed Division I standings, got started with a short-handed goal by Jaden Riley. Dan Tocco added two goals on the power play and Connor Long had another before the first period was over. Tocco’s second goal came with 4 seconds left.

After a scoreless second, Long, Riley and Mike Lafferty added goals in the third period for Canisius. Anthony Delisanti had the goal for the NW Falcons.

St. Joe’s opened with a 5-0 win over Lancaster behind 18 saves in goal by Trevor Galante. Matt Barralo scored twice and Connor McKendry, Will Redding and Kyle Schneider had one goal each for the Marauders.

Sean McCarthy had two goals and an assist and Jake Blidy had a goal and an assist as Bishop Timon-St. Jude opened with a 5-o win over Hamburg. Fergus Gould and Hayden Sawynski also scored for Timon. John Glascoe had three assists for the Tigers.