BUKOWSKI, Kenneth J.

BUKOWSKI - Kenneth J. Of Cheektowaga, NY. Entered into rest November 11, 2018. Beloved husband of Elaine M. (nee Filer) Bukowski; devoted father of Nancy Kyle and the late Brian Filer; cherished grandfather of nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; loving son of the late Leo and Adele Bukowski; dear brother of Karen (Skip), Kevin, and the late Angela. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Saturday morning (December 1st) from 11-1 PM. Funeral Service will immediately follow. Please share your online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com