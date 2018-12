BRENNAN, Mary Elizabeth (Schenck)

Beloved wife of the late Ledwith J. "Bud" Brennan; devoted mother of Mary Kay Brennan, Terri (Kevin) Campbell, Tricia (Kevin) Stewart, the late Rosemary, Michael (Catherine Burke), and Sean (Patricia Adams); adored Grammy of Ben (Jessica), Christopher, and Jeffrey (Estefanie Zelaya) Knollmeyer, Adam, Kara, Scott, Brendan (Leah Shabshelowitz), and Ryan Campbell, Tim (Adrienne), Kate (Joseph Pichon), Emma, and Terry (Amy) Stewart, Aidan Kahrs, Conor, Mikayla, Erin, and Liam Brennan-Burke, Meghan, Sarah, and Betsy Brennan; and Great-Grammy of Kenan and Brennan Knollmeyer, Brennan Grace, Kerry, and Sullivan Stewart, Hugo and Lucie Pichon; sister of Sr. Anne Schenck, Gretchen (Fred) Walsh, Joanne (late Gerry) Diamond, Margaret (Mike) Sawchuck, and the late Louis and John Schenck; sister-in-law of Lois Schenck, Marina Schenck, Mary Ann (late Ken) Keyes, and Beth (late Ed) Brennan; also survived by Irma and Dan O'Connor and family, Steven Kahrs and family, O'Mara and Flynn cousins, and dozens of nieces, nephews, and their families. Visiting hours Sunday, December 9, 12-4 PM at the Dietrich Funeral Home, 2480 Kensington Ave., Snyder. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, December 10, at 11 AM, Christ the King R.C. Church, 30 Lamarck Dr., Snyder. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, memorial gifts to Annunciation House, 1003 E. San Antonio St., El Paso, TX 79901 or St. Luke's Mission of Mercy, P.O. Box 448, Buffalo, NY 14215.