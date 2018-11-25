[BN] Blitz newsletter: Josh Allen's development will determine success of Bills' season

Josh Allen's return from injury today resumes the most intriguing storyline for this Buffalo Bills' season — with a guest appearance from old friends Doug Marrone, Marcell Dareus and the Jacksonville Jaguars team that beat the Bills in last season's playoffs.

Via Vic Carucci's Take Five preview: "Allen is the face of everything coach Sean McDermott and General Manager Brandon Beane are trying to build for the long haul. These final six games are largely devoted to developing him and seeing what else they have in other first- and second-year players upon whom they’re leaning for sustainable success. For McBeane, the investment in the seventh overall draft pick creates a simple organizational mantra: “It’s Josh or bust!”

If Allen doesn't show improvement, would the Bills consider drafting another quarterback in the first round? Jay Skurski gives his take at the top of this week's mailbag.

Pregame primer: Jay has all the details you need to get ready for the 1 p.m. kickoff, including the injury report, broadcast details, point spread and more storylines to watch.

Mark Gaughan's X's and O's: Today's game in New Era Field will not be a peek into the future of the NFL. It shapes up as a throwback to caveman football.

Feeding the Bills: In a typical week, the team consumes about 7,200 ounces of smoothies (60 a day), 500-600 pounds of beef (grass fed, from New Zealand), 700 pounds of rotisserie chicken, 300 pounds of salmon, 60 pounds of broccoli and strawberries and 52 cases of water. Feeling full yet?

One-on-One coverage: Don Beebe talks with Vic about his time with the Bills, training athletes to run faster, his highly successful scholastic football coaching career, and his new opportunity as a college football coach.

View from Vegas: In what shapes up to be a low-scoring, boring ballgame, the points become the play.

How we see it: Staff predictions and our weekly power rankings.

