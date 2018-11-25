Bills' Shaq Lawson, Jaguars' Leonard Fournette ejected

Update 11/26/18: Jaguars' Leonard Fournette suspended one game for role in brawl against Bills

The Bills' Shaq Lawson and the Jaguars' Leonard Fournette were ejected after a fracas broke out following a catch made by Donte Moncrief at the goal line.

Players exchanged shoves and then Fournette threw what looked like an open-handed blow at Lawson as the players moved toward the stands. Lawson threw a blow and then Lawson locked up Fournette as the Bills' Jerry Hughes and Jaguars' Carlos Hyde attempted to separate the players.

Leonard Fournette and Shaq Lawson both ejected. Still heated in the tunnel. pic.twitter.com/3R9xfP8vqk — Nick Veronica (@NickVeronica) November 25, 2018

After the players were ejected, each returned to his sideline and then was led by security to the tunnel. Lawson went into the tunnel first. As Fournette approached the entrance, a fan appeared to touch him on the left shoulder. That caused Fournette to turn and Jaguars security pointed out the fan.

As the players got into the tunnel, Lawson had to restrained by a team official from continuing the fight.

Looks like Shaq Lawson wants to meet Leonard Fournette out at the ole willow tree at high noon. pic.twitter.com/zkg4kAeKb3 — Tyler Dunne (@TyDunne) November 25, 2018

Coach Sean McDermott said he did not expect any repercussions from within the team for Lawson.

"I’ll go back at look at it, but it's a guy defending his teammate," McDermott said. "I've already talked to Shaq. We do things the right way, but when we people step up and challenge us, I don’t expect us to back down."

