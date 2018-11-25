BARTOKVICH, Frank J. "Bart"

BARTOKVICH - Frank J. "Bart"

November 22, 2018, age 82. Beloved husband of 56 years to Geraldine (nee Mascia) Bartokvich; loving son of the late Frank and Ann (nee Ribarich) Bartokvich; caring brother of George (Josephine) Bartok and the late Mary Anne (late John) Niziol and Robert (Patricia) Bartokvich; dear brother-in-law of Jerry J. (Sandy) Mascia and the late Rosemarie (Frank) Notaro; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Monday from 2-6 PM at the (Lancaster-Depew Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6050 Transit Road. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday from St. Martha Parish (formerly OLBS), 10 French Road, Depew at 11:30 AM. Family and friends are asked to please assemble at the church. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com