BALDUF, Eileen P. (Panaro)

BALDUF - Eileen P. (nee Panaro)

Of Buffalo, entered into rest November 22, 2018, beloved wife of the late George Balduf; devoted mother of Renee (Joseph) Manzo and Donald (Jolyn, Brandon) Sandino Jr.; cherished grandmother of Meghan (Matt), Joshua, Donald III and Angelina; loving daughter of the late Daniel and Frances Panaro; dear sister of the late Phyllis (late Samuel) Cumbo; former wife of Donald S. Sandino; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the lombardo funeral home (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Monday from 4-7 PM. Funeral service will immediately follow. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com