ZIMMER, Geraldine M. (Roberts)

Of Hamburg, NY, November 23, 2018. Beloved wife of Henry L. Zimmer, Jr.; dearest mother of Michele (Michael) Brouder, Jennifer (Michael) Skowronski, Rebecca (Larry) Wightman, Henry (Kimberly) Zimmer, III and Mark (Lynn) Zimmer; loving grandmother of Alexandria, Olivia (Brandon), Daniel, Jillian, Henry, IV, Madeleine, Gary, Lauren, Daniel, Mark, Brooke, Michael and Jack; daughter of the late Richard E. and Agnes (nee O'Hara) Roberts; sister of the late Patricia (late Harry) Schmitt, Richard (Erma) Roberts, Colleen (late James) O'Neil and Diane (late Gerald) Gonsiorek; half-sister of Harold (late Josephine) Kuhefus; also survived by several nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Sunday from 1-5 pm and Monday from 3-8 pm at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave., where prayers will be said Tuesday morning at 8:45 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Mother of Good Counsel Church at 9:30. Mrs. Zimmer was an active member of Our Mother of Good Counsel Church, serving as a lector, funeral mass altar server and a member of the Catholic Daughters of America Court #1311 who will conclude the wake service Monday evening at 8 pm with the praying of the Rosary. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com