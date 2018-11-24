SMITH, Raymond

Smith - Raymond A., Sr.

Raymond Alvin Smith, Sr. was born May 8, 1928, to the late Olivia Byrd Smith and Raymond Duval Smith of Niagara Falls, New York. He graduated from Niagara Falls High School and earned his Bachelor's and Juris Doctor degree from the University of Buffalo. He is a veteran of the United States Army, former Executive Director of the East Buffalo Community Development Center (CDC), former probation officer and retired educator. He was born, raised, worked and lived in New York most of his life. He has been in Birmingham, Alabama for the past three years. He leaves his wife Juanita to mourn and his four children: Raejeana Smith Coates (Leroy, Sr.) of Birmingham, AL, Roderick Smith of Buffalo, NY, Raymond Smith, Jr. of Youngtown, AZ; and was preceded in death by his eldest son Reginald Smith. He has seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Graveside Service is Friday, November 23, 2018, 2:45 PM, at the Alabama National Cemetery, Montevallo, Alabama. Dante Jelks Funeral Home, directing.