SLIWINSKI, Geraldine B. (Cwikalowski)

Peacefully, Thanksgiving Day, November 22, 2018 at the age of 81. Beloved wife of the late Melvin J. Sliwinski; dearest mother of late Darlene, Melvin Jr., Michael and David; daughter of the late Edward L. and Julie (nee Bujnicki) Cwikalowski; sister of Joyce (Richard) Taylor; also survived by grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Sunday from 3-7 PM and Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd., (south of Como Park Blvd., Depew), where funeral services will be held Tuesday at 8:30 AM and from St. Louis Church at 9:30 AM. Interment to follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Mrs. Sliwinski was a graduate of University of Buffalo and EJ Meyer School of Nursing. The Sliwinski Family would like to thank Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital ICU and especially Hospice Buffalo for their compassionate care. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, 14227. Share condolonces at: www.sliwinskifuneralhome.com.