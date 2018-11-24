SHEAR, Grace

SHEAR - Grace November 21, 2018 of Clarence Center, NY. Beloved wife of Paul; loving mom of Laura (Nello) Paolucci and Andrea (Mike) Minor; proud GiGi of Hannah, Nello Jr., Hattie, Emily, Sarah; daughter of Grace Spier; sister of Thomas, Michael and Elizabeth; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at the urban brothers funeral home, 6685 Transit Rd., East Amherst, NY, (South of County and N. French Rds.), Sunday from 1-4 PM with a service to follow.