PLISZKA, Joseph P.

PLISZKA - Joseph P. November 22, 2018, of Cheektowaga. Beloved husband of Louise (nee Avolio); loving father of Lisa (Bruce) Will, Kelly (Todd) Pfeiffer, Patrick (Edie) Pliszka, Joey (Lisa) Pliszka; cherished grandpa of Samantha, Jessica, Stephanie, Allison, Adrianna, Tory and Ian; dear brother of Mary (Mark) Kowalski. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Family present Sunday 5-8 PM at THE KAZMIERCZAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3640 Clinton St. (one block east of Union Rd.), West Seneca. Memorial Mass Monday 9:30 AM in Our Lady of Czestochowa RC Church, friends invited. Joe was an avid hunter who enjoyed spending time in his woods. In lieu of flowers donations in Joe's name to Hospice Buffalo are appreciated.