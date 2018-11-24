PENZES, Maragret (Berg)

Penzes - Maragret E. (nee Berg)

November 21, 2018 of Marilla, NY. Wife of the late John A. Penzes; dearest mother of Jack (Brenda) and Larry Penzes; cherished grandmother of six and great-grandmother of six; sister of Lois Berg, Betty (Ron) Gowanlock and Edwina (Ken) Thur. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 3-7 PM at the WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 784 Main Street, East Aurora, where Funeral Services will follow at 7 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Online condolences may be shared at www.woodfh.com.