PACER, William J.

PACER - William J. November 21, 2018, age 67. Beloved husband of Lori (nee Friedlander); son of the late Henry and Helen; dear brother of James (Ginny), Elizabeth (Jan) Porzucek and the late Kathryn (Bill) Tappan. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Bill was retired from Calspan. Visitation Monday 3-7 PM at THE PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (two blocks east of Dick Rd.). Funeral Services at Williamsville United Methodist Church, 5681 Main St. at Oakgrove Dr., Williamsville, Tuesday 10 AM, please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. or the ALS Association, Upstate NY Chapter at: www.alsaupstateny.org/donate. Condolences may be shared at:

www.pacerfunerahome.com.