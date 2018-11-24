Nylander's goal turns out a winner for the Amerks

Alexander Nylander scored his sixth goal of the season with 1:59 left in the third period and it turned out to be the winner for the Rochester Americans in a 4-3 triumph over the Devils Saturday night in Binghamton.

A crowd of 3,447 at Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Coliseum saw the home team close to 3-2 on a goal by Josh Jacobs with 10:31 left. But Nylander's goal gave Rochester some breathing room, a two-goal lead, which they needed.

Egor Sharangovich scored just 42 seconds after Nylander to bring the final difference back to one.

After a scoreless first period, Zach Redmond scored his 13th of the season for Rochester at 8:12. Victor Olofsson had his 12th assist and Justin Bailey his sixth on the goal.

Blake Pietila it with a power-play goal at 10:39 of the second but Kevin Porter's fifth of the season put the Amerks back in front 31 seconds left in the period. Nylander (No. 11) and Dalton Smith (2) had the assists.

Wayne Simpson's sixth goal with assists from C.J. Smith (11) and Jack Daugherty (3) made it 3-1 at 7:41 of the second but back came the Devils on the goal by Jacobs.

Rochester had to deal with five Binghamton power plays while the Amerks were 0 for 1 with the man advantage.

Scott Wedgewood made 27 saves for the Amerks. MacKenzie Blackwood had 33 stops for the Devils.

Next for Rochester is a home game on Friday night against the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins ata Blue Cross Arena.

Rochester (12-5-2 for 26 points) owns a three-point lead over the Syracuse Crunch (11-5-1, 23 points) in the North Division standings of the AHL. The Amerks are second to Charlotte (31 points) in the Eastern Conference.