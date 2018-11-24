Man arrested after selling scrap metal

An Allegany County man was arrested Monday after allegedly selling scrap metal without permission, according to State Police.

The 31-year-old man, Dustin A. Loveland, allegedly removed numerous undisclosed items from a property in the Town of Burns on Sept. 3 and sold them for scrap.

Police arrested and arraigned Loveland on burglary charges two months later, following an investigation.

He was remanded to Allegany County Jail in lieu of $500 or $1,000 bond, and is due to appear in Burns Town Court in December.