Limestone man arrested twice in one week

A Limestone man was arrested twice last week.

On Nov. 19, Brett A. Bunker, 42 was arrested on arson charges after responding to a report of two vehicles on fire at a property on Loney Hollow Road in the Town of Carrollton, state police announced Saturday. Investigators said neither car belonged to Bunker.

Then on Thanksgiving Day, Olean troopers responded to a report of a man making threats against the life and property of another party. Bunker admitted to the same, police said.

After both arrests, he was arraigned in Carrollton Town Court and released on his own recognizance.