JORDAN, Thomas E.

JORDAN - Thomas E. November 20, 2018, age 57, of West Seneca. Business Partner with his father Ed Jordan in the Pine Rest Pet Cemetery; son of Ed Jordan and late Ruth Gottstine Jordan; brother of the late David Jordan. Friends may call on Monday 3-7 PM at KAZMIERCZAK FUNERAL HOME, 3640 Clinton St., West Seneca (one block south of Union). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday at 9:30 AM at 14 Holy Helpers Roman Catholic Church, West Seneca. Burial will be in St. John Cemetery, West Seneca.