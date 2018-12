JOHNSTONE, Brian Leonard

JOHNSTONE - Brian Leonard Age 77 of Wheatfield, on November 22, 2018. Born June 8, 1941 in the United Kingdom; son of the late Leonard and Phyllis Johnston; survived by his wife, Suzanne (Gray) Johnstone of Wheatfield; daughter, Shannon Giertz (fiance, Jason Frigm) of York, PA; granddaughter, Rebecca Giertz. Services will be private. Arrangements were with DUBOIS FUNERAL HOME.