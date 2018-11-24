HEIMLICH, Norma C. (Wittmer)

November 22, 2018, age 94, beloved wife of the late Robert A. Heimlich; dear mother of Gary (Mary Ellen) Vranich and Laura (Donald) Mazur; loving grandmother of Cindy (Matthew) Burger, Deborah (Nicholas) Tangelder, Julie (Keith) Lewandowski and Robert (Alison) Mazur; great-grandmother of Brooke, Amanda, Alec, Kristen, Evan, Sarah, Fiona and Sydney; sister of the late Arthur Wittmer. The family will be present to receive friends, Sunday, November 25, 2018, 3-7 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Dr., where Funeral Services will be held Monday at 11:00 AM. Interment in Acacia Park Cemetery, Pendleton, NY. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com