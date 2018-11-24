GERWITZ, Catherine T. (Burkhardt)

GERWITZ - Catherine T.

(nee Burkhardt)

Of Orchard Park, NY. November 19, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Roger F. Gerwitz; mother of Gregory R. (late Ann), Gerard J. Gerwitz, Deborah C. Kubala, and the late Jeffrey, Bradley, and Angela Gerwitz; grandmother of David (Amanda) Gerwitz, Christine (Edward) Brehm, Katie (Jonathan) Reding, Sarah Gerwitz, Michael Kubala, and Kenneth C. Rasmus; great-grandmother of James, Joshua, Anna, Rebekah, Nathan, Jacob, Benjamin, and Oliver; sister of Clifton (Joan) Burkhardt, Hazel Janssens, Agnes (late Charles) Gerwitz, Georgianne (late Michael) Gonzales, Lester (Carolann) Burkhardt, and the late Carolyn (late Calvin) Henry. The family will receive friends Sunday 2-4 and 7-9 at the F.E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6575 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Bernadette Church, 10 AM, 5930 South Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, NY. Please assemble at church. Online condolences may be shared at www.febrownsons.com