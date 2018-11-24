A shopper on Hertel Avenue carries one of the bags which were given out for Small Business Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Shoppers carry the bags which were given out as they walk along Hertel Avenue on Small Business Saturday
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Molly Kaplan, 14, her mother Lauren and sister Emily, 16, all visiting from Philadelphia look at T-shirts at New Buffalo Graphics which has been on Hertel Avenue for 10 years. The business was on Elmwood Avenue for 20 years before that.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Vivian Traynor, of South Buffalo looks at books at The Second Reader Bookdshop.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Susan Coleman, left, of Clarence, and her sister Michelle Schiske, of Lancaster, were prepared for the rain on Small Business Saturday.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Josh Kaplan, of Grand Island looks at posters at New Buffalo Graphics which has been on Hertel Avenue for 10 years.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
New Buffalo Graphics owner Michael Morgulis makes a sale to Lauren Kaplan of Philadelphia.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Carl Turchiarelli, of Elma, puts tries on a hat at Agorie Headwear.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Donna Laughlin, left, of the Town of Tonawanda and Cindy Brosert, of Kenmore shop at Hertel Home Consignment.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Donna Laughlin, left, of the Town of Tonawanda and Cindy Brosert, of Kenmore shop at Hertel Home Consignment.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Michael Chamberlain, owner of Hertel Home Consignment, helps a customer on Small Business Saturday.
Share this article