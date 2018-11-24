Skaters take to the ice at the opening skating rink at Canalside, in Buffalo, N.Y., on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Skaters from right, Colten Drillen-Roach, Ethan Procyszyn,, and Logan Shannon from Orillia, Ontario, take their skates off after skating at Canalside.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Matthew Roy and his daughter Annabelle, 3, of Dover, Delaware, home for the holiday weekend skate.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Skaters take to the ice.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Maegan Salasny, and her nephew Jayden Santiago, 6, of Tonawanda try their skating skills at Canalside.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
From Left, Julie Senulos and her family Anna, 5, and husband Jeff of Buffalo.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Skaters on opening day Canalside.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Bumper cars.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Joyce Merkle, left, and son Brenden Merkle, 9, bottom, ride in bumper cars at the opening of the Canalside skating rink at Canalside on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Bumper cars.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Skaters on the ice on a beautifully crisp Friday afternoon at Canalside.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Lila Roberts, 6, of Chatham, N.J. right, sends a stone down the ice in curling as her cousin Eve Katzenmeyer, 11, of Pepperpike, Ohio, looks on.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Nicole Fuller, right, of Glen Rock, N.J., yells to her family members where to go in bumper cars from the sidelines with her sister Erika Day of Verona, N.J., as they visited their brother in Buffalo at the opening skating rink at Canalside, in Buffalo Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018. .
John Hickey/Buffalo News
David Goodwin, of York, Pa., helps his daughter Rose, 4, his wife Sara looks on.
