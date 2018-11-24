Rasmus Ristolainen of the Buffalo Sabres takes a shot as the Montreal Canadiens' Karl Alzner closes in during first period action in KeyBank Center on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres Vladimir Sobotka (17) breaks in as Montreal Canadiens David Schlemko (21) covers him in first period action at KeyBank Center skating rink, in Buffalo, N.Y., on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. Buffalo Sabres 1, Montreal Canadiens 0, after one period of play. (John Hickey/Buffalo News)
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Vladimir Sobotka of the Buffalo Sabres breaks in as the Montreal Canadiens' Brett Kulak poke checks the puck.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Casey Mittelstadt of the Buffalo Sabres scores on Montreal Canadiens goalie Antti Niemi as the Sabres' Kyle Okoposo and Canadiens' Jordie Benn mix it up in front of the net.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Tage Thompson of the Buffalo Sabres wraps around Montreal Canadiens goalie Antti Niemi as defenseman Jeff Petry covers him in second period action.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Jack Eichel of the Buffalo Sabres gets tripped by Montreal Canadiens defenseman David Schlemko in front of Canadiens goalie Antti Niemi.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres goalie Carter Hutton watches as a shot goes off the crossbar as the Sabres Zach Bogosian works on the Montreal Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher, who ended up kicking the puck into the net, and getting goal called back.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Phillip Danault of the Montreal Canadiens skates in after the Canadiens scored on Buffalo Sabres goalie Carter Hutton, to tie it up in second period action.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Zach Bogosian of the Buffalo Sabres takes a roughing penalty on this check against the Montreal Canadiens' Michael Chaput.
