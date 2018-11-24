ENGLISH, Dale C.

ENGLISH - Dale C. November 17, 2018, of West Seneca, NY; father of Dale M. (Michele), Mark E. (Lisa), Brian A. and Missy (Charles) Valvo; brother of Cheryl (Charles) Martin; grandfather of Connor, Brennan and Tyler English and Anthony "AJ" Valvo; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral Services Monday at 10:15 AM from the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, 825-5205, and in St. John Vianney Church at 11:00 AM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Family will be present at the funeral home Sunday from 3:00-7:00 PM. Dale was a reporter for the Courier Express paper until it closed in 1982. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Erie County SPCA. Entombment in Holy Cross Cemetery. Share online condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com