Driver, passengers charged after traffic stop

A Jamestown driver and two passengers were charged with criminal possession of methamphetamine and marijuana after police spotted drug paraphernalia lying in view during a routine traffic stop, according to Jamestown Police.

Police pulled over the driver, Maranda L. Lopez, 33, for failing to signal a turn near Charles Street and Newland Avenue shortly before 8 p.m. Friday.

Police discovered Lopez's license had been suspended. They found baggies of meth and marijuana, plus unspecified drug paraphernalia, in the vehicle, police said.

Lopez and her passengers, Corey J. Keeler, 28, of Jamestown, and 26-year-old Jennifer E. Wozniak of Kennedy, were charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. They were held in city jail pending arraignment, police said.

Lopez was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana, tampering with physical evidence, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and failure to signal, and Keeler with unlawful possession of marijuana.