Colleges: Canisius, NU men fall; UB women top Hoyas while Bona women lose

Four Golden Griffins recorded double-digit points, but it was not enough to overcome the Memphis Tigers as Canisius was defeated Friday afternoon, 71-63, in game six of the AdvoCare Invitational tournament in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Takal Molson led all Canisius scorers with 18 points, including two 3-pointers. Isaiah Reese was not far behind, totaling 14 points on the day. Malik Johnson and Dantai St. Louis scored 11 points and 10 points, respectively.

Canisius has now lost four in a row, and has dropped to 1-4 overall. They will play UAB Sunday morning at 10:30 a.m. for seventh place in the tournament after being eliminated from championship contention with an 83-56 loss to Villanova on Thursday.

In the first meeting between the teams since 1966, Memphis (3-2) opened with a fast start, building up a 23-9 lead behind the shooting of senior Kyvon Davenport, who led the Tigers with 16 points. The Griffs were able to cut the lead to just five on three separate occasions, including with just 2:23 left to play, but could not take control of the game.

After Canisius wraps up play in the tournament Sunday, it will return for a match against Big 4 rival St. Bonaventure on Nov. 28.

Prochet stellar in NU loss

Niagara fell to 2-2 on the season with a 74-68 loss to Grambling State on Friday to open the Fort Myers Tip-Off Niagara Regional.

Marvin Prochet, last week’s MAAC Player of the Week, led the Purple Eagles with 23 points, which matches his career-high.

The forward also added 12 rebounds in the loss. Prochet now has four straight double-doubles to open the season.

Niagara had the opportunity to take control, bringing the game to within three points, but could not finish.

The Purple Eagles will play St. Francis (Brooklyn), a 68-48 loser to IUPUI in the other game Friday at Niagara, tonight at 7 p.m. before traveling to Loretto, Pa., for a meeting with St. Francis on Nov. 30.

Dillard terrific in UB win

Cierra Dillard exploded for a season-high 33 points as the UB women women’s basketball team downed Georgetown 73-64 at the South Point Tournament in Las Vegas Friday.

The senior from Rochester went a perfect 13-for-13 from the foul line, as well as sinking three out of five shots from beyond the stripe.

Courtney Wilkins and Theresa Onwuka each added 11 points in the victory, which puts UB at 3-1 on the season.

The Bulls will reload for another game today, this time against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits at 8 p.m.

Bobcats beat Bonnies

Making just 34 percent of shots from the floor, St. Bonaventure’s women’s team was defeated by Ohio to open the Denver Thanksgiving Classic, 70-53.

Freshman guard Deja Francis led her team with 11 points off the bench.

Daja Logan also added eight points and six boards, a career-high for the junior.

The Bonnies struggled with their shots from the beginning, only sinking two out of 10 field goals in the first quarter as they fell behind 24-11 by the end of the period.

The offensive woes continued through the rest of the first half as the Bobcats extended their lead to 20 by halftime. Ohio never let their lead fall into the single-digits, and cruised to an easy victory.

St. Bonaventure fell to 2-3 on the season, while Ohio remained undefeated at 4-0.

The Bonnies will be back in action tomorrow against the host Denver Pioneers. Tip-off is set for 3:30 p.m.