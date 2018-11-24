College Hockey: Niagara tops Army while Griffs tie Sacred Heart

Army scored a late goal, but Niagara’s lead was never in doubt as the Purple Eagles handled the home Black Knights, 3-1, at the Tate Rink.

Ryan Cox, Dylan Mills and Niko Kovachis each found the back of the net for Niagara, now 7-5-1 overall on the season.

Goalkeeper Brian Wilson stopped 26 Army shots and only allowed one late goal to the Knights’ Mason Krueger.

The two teams will conclude their series tomorrow at 4 p.m.

Griffs tie Sacred Heart

Canisius’ men’s hockey team could not keep Sacred Heart University down, losing a 3-1 lead to tie with the Pioneers, 3-3.

Dylan McLaughlin, Nick Hutchison and Kevin Obssuth each tallied a goal for the Golden Griffins (4-7-1, 3-6-1 AHA), and goaltender Blake Weyrick stopped 26 Sacred Heart shots.

McLaughlin’s second period goal was his eighth of the season, which leads the team.

The tie was the team’s first under coach Trevor Large’s 38-game career in the Blue and Gold.

The two teams will meet again Saturday to conclude their series at HarborCenter. Puck drop is scheduled for 1:05 p.m., and there will be a post-game open skate with the team.