Clarence native and daughter killed in Thanksgiving Day crash in Colorado

A Clarence native and his daughter were killed in a crash Thanksgiving Day in Colorado, when the driver of a vehicle who was fleeing from police struck several cars, authorities in Colorado said.

Killed were John "Rick" Nees, 55, who grew up in Clarence and most recently lived in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where he was a math teacher, and Nees' daughter, Nicole Nees, 38, of Fort Collins.

Fort Collins police said in a statement that at about 3:35 a.m. Thursday, they received a report of a burglary alarm at a pawn shop. They discovered that a vehicle had driven through the store and that firearms were taken from the shop. Then at about 9:46 a.m., police received a report about a suspicious vehicle with firearms inside. When officers approached the vehicle, the driver fled. Police said the officers didn't pursue the vehicle "in the interest of public safety." The same vehicle was then involved in a multi-car crash that left Nees and his daughter dead.

The driver who is suspected of hitting their vehicle, Marcos Orozco, 19, was charged on burglary, vehicular eluding, aggravated motor vehicle theft and violation of bail bond conditions.

Nees' Facebook page said he attended Clarence Senior High School.