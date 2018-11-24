CHIRICO, Paul C.

CHIRICO - Paul C. Of Buffalo, New York, November 21, 2018. Mr. Chirico was born in Buffalo, NY on May 2, 1939 to Paul and Bessie (Riggi) Chirico. Paul is survived by his longtime companion Dolores Schuman; father of Elizabeth (David) Lombardo; brother of Antoinette (the late Marian) Chirico, Lawrence Chirico, Mary Jane (James) Ratka and the late Joseph and Dominic Chirico; grandfather of Christina (Anthony) Carroll; and great-grandfather of Alivia Carroll; also surviving are many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Sunday from 2-6 PM at the Wattengel Funeral Home, 533 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda, NY, where funeral services will follow. Interment will be held Monday in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Complete obituary at Wattengel.com