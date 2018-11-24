CASCIOLI, Anna J. (Christopher)

November 22, 2018, age 85; beloved wife of the late Mariano "Mario" G. Cascioli; loving mother of Michael (Sandy) Cascioli, Ann Marie (Donald Pagels) Cascioli and Diann (Frank) Lutz; cherished grandmother of Jennifer (Brian) Andrews, Mark (Lisa) Cascioli, Bobby (McKynna) Zorn and Tom and Katie Lutz; adored great-grandmother of Colin, Landon and Koen; special sister of Mary Ellen Murphy; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Monday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the (Lancaster-Depew Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6050 Transit Rd., Depew, where prayers will be offered Tuesday at 8:45 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Martha Parish (formerly OLBS) at 9:30 AM. Interment in St. Adalbert Cemetery, Lancaster. Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired, memorials may be made in Anna's memory to Hospice of Cattaraugus County, 1225 West State St., Olean, NY 14760. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com.