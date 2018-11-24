Mike Harrington's NHL Power Rankings

Through Friday's games. Last week's rankings in parentheses.

1. Nashville Predators. Seem like they're huge favorites out West. (2)

2. Tampa Bay Lightning. Will be looking to send message to Sabres Thursday night. (3)

3. Buffalo Sabres. The fans have waited a long time for a streak like this. (7)

4. Toronto Maple Leafs. Matthews likely to be back before Dec. 4 game in Buffalo. (1)

5. Minnesota Wild. Dumba is first NHL's first defenseman with 10 goals in 22 games since 2008. (4)

6. Columbus Blue Jackets. Panarin is in 12-game goal drought dating to Oct. 27 OT winner against Sabres. (6)

7. Boston Bruins. Surviving even with injury-riddled defense corps. (8)

8. San Jose Sharks. Wonder what kind of reaction Kane gets here Tuesday and Karlsson gets Saturday in Ottawa. (10)

9. Colorado Avalanche. Rantanen hits Thanksgiving leading league in assists and points (26-34). (12)

10. Winnipeg Jets. Battle on bench with Wild's Seeler and Foligno was throwback to old-time hockey. (5)

11. Washington Capitals. Champs finally heating up with four straight wins. (14)

12. Calgary Flames. Burned Knights and Jets to become first team with consecutive five-goal first periods since 1989. (15)

13. Montreal Canadiens. Domi invisible here Friday, other than taking penalty in OT. (9)

14. Dallas Stars. Bounced back against Sens after complete no-show in Pittsburgh. (16)

15. New York Rangers. Had gone 9-1-1 until shutout loss Friday in Philly. (20)

16. Carolina Hurricanes. Set NHL first-period record with 29 shots on goal against Leafs. (18)

17. Anaheim Ducks. Gibson gets 100th win in only 196 appearances. (22)

18. New York Islanders. Not Trotz hockey: Gave up 16 goals in three-game stretch. (13)

19. Vegas Golden Knights. Pacioretty with six goals, minus-6 rating in first 19 games. (30)

20. Edmonton Oilers. Bringing in Hitchcock was GM Chiarelli's last desperation move to save himself. (21)

21. Detroit Red Wings. Were 9-3 in last 12 when Sabres hit Motown Saturday night. (26)

22. Vancouver Canucks. Season quickly falling apart with seven-game skid. (11)

23. New Jersey Devils. Offense survived injured Hischier's four-game absence with 11 goals and 2-1-1 record. (27)

24. Pittsburgh Penguins. Rout of Stars helped lift stench of collapse vs. Sabres. (28)

25. Philadelphia Flyers. Got Black Friday bounceback they needed against Rangers. (19)

26. Arizona Coyotes. With 10 short-handed goals, are first team since 1977 to be plus-5 on the penalty kill. (17)

27. Ottawa Senators. Chris Wideman, chatty front-seat passenger in viral Uber video, traded to Edmonton. (24)

28. Chicago Blackhawks. Two wins in 12 games (2-7-3) simply won't get the job done. (23)

29. St. Louis Blues. "Yeo Must Go"-chanting/tweeting fans finally get their wish. (29)

30. Florida Panthers. Hopes remain Trocheck will return this season after surgery for gruesome ankle injury. (25)

31. Los Angeles Kings. Stunning to see any team with minus-24 goal differential this early in season. (31)