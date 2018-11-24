BRAY, Ethel (Luke)

BRAY - Ethel (nee Luke)

November 21, 2018 of the Cattaraugus Seneca Territory, at the age of 90 years.

Beloved wife of the late Donald L. Bray; loving mother of Donald M. Bray, Lulu (Douglas) Endreson, Jay Bray and David (Wendy) Bray; grandmother of nine grandchildren and predeceased by a grandson, Kyle Bray; great-grandmother of 14 and predeceased by one great-grandson, Dylan Bray; great-great-grandmother of two; daughter of the late Mitchell and Lulu (nee Jimerson) Luke; sister of Sandra Hill, James Luke and the late Gerald Luke. Friends may call, Sunday from 4-8 PM with a 7PM evening service at the Wentland Funeral Home, 10634 Main St. (Rt 62), North Collins, NY, where funeral services will take place Monday at 10 AM. Ethel was a member of the Seneca Hymn Singers, Four Corners United Methodist Church, American Indian Library Association, National Indian Council on Aging and Board member of the Seneca Nation Library. If desired, memorials may be made to Four Corners United Methodist Church. Condolences may be made at www.wentlandfuneralhome.com