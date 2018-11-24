'Brady Bunch' reunion: World's Largest Disco announces celebrity guests

Finally, a Brady (or four) that Buffalo will welcome with open arms.

The World's Largest Disco founder Dave Pietrowski announced that four of the actors who starred in "The Brady Bunch" will headline a lengthy list of celebrity guests for the 2018 event, which sold out long before the Nov. 24 party in the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center.

Barry Williams, Chris Knight, Mike Lookinland and Susan Olsen, who played Greg, Peter, Bobby and Cindy Brady, respectively, on the classic ABC show, took in a Buffalo Sabres game yesterday afternoon before their scheduled appearances at the 25th anniversary of the disco. The foursome will be joined by Fake Jan, played by Geri Reischl, who replaced Jan Brady in "The Brady Bunch Variety Hour."

Other celebrities in Buffalo include Lisa Whelchel, who played Blair Warner on "The Facts of Life"; Loni Anderson, who played Jennifer Marlowe on "WKRP Cincinnati"; Howard Hesseman, who played rock-loving deejay Dr. Johnny Fever on the same show; Deney Terrio of early '80s TV show "Dance Fever" and John Travolta's dance instructor for "Saturday Night Fever."

Musical performers for the evening will be Maxine Nightingale, a British soul singer known for singles "Lead Me On" and "Right Back Where We Started From," as well as three members of Chic - Alfa Anderson, Luci Martin and Norma Jean Wright - which topped Billboard's charts with "Good Times" and "Le Freak."

Cindy Brady is at a Sabres game wearing a Miroslav Satan jersey sitting next to Blair Warner. Why do I feel like I've dreamed this before? pic.twitter.com/ZgWHGmKhiz — Steve Cichon (@SteveBuffalo) November 24, 2018

They just showed Johnny Fever and Loni Anderson in a #Sabres suite for World's Largest Disco. My excuse to run WKRP's Les Nessman's flying turkeys Hindenburg skit. https://t.co/iaw8XFNnDI — Mike Harrington (@ByMHarrington) November 23, 2018

