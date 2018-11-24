[BN] Blitz newsletter: Don Beebe shares the backstory of the Leon Lett play

In an interview this week with The News, former Bills receiver Don Beebe was asked if he ever gets tired of talking about his heroic play in Super Bowl XXVII, when he caught Dallas' Leon Lett from behind and knocked the ball out of his hands at the 1-yard line, saving a touchdown.

No way, Beebe said. Here's why:

The inside story is that about an hour before the game, it was a beautiful day in Pasadena, and I was out praying on the football field. My prayer that day was, literally, “Lord let me glorify your name more than mine more than ever.” So when I was walking off the field, I seriously thought I was going to catch a JJ Jefferson, one-handed stab, with a tiptoe in the back of the end zone, and win the game with no time on the clock. I felt that good. But, no, the Lord gave me the Leon Lett play. I mean, come on, give me a break, right? But when I do public speaking – I probably do 30-40 events a year – and I’m on a stage, I think, if I would have been the guy that would have scored that touchdown to win the Super Bowl, it would not have near the impact that the Leon Lett play has because how many people can relate to the tiptoe touchdown? Probably nobody in that crowd. But everybody, I mean everybody in that audience, can relate to never giving up. And so they look at that and they think, God, I've given up on my marriage, I’ve given up on my kids, I’ve given up on my job, I’ve given up on myself. When I talk to them, I try to inspire them to just never give up.

Josh Allen set to start vs. Jaguars: As long as nothing happened to Josh Allen during Friday's practice, Bills coach Sean McDermott expected him to start Sunday.

Star Lotulelei gears up for physical test vs. Jaguars: Bills run-stuffer Star Lotulelei is set for a big matchup with a former teammate this week when the Bills face the Jaguars' ground-and-pound offense.

Vic Carucci’s Take Five: "With Allen’s rawness — which could very well be exacerbated by his missing so much playing time — there are bound to be mistakes," Carucci wrote. "The key is not making so many that he’s unable to see the benefits of all that he was able to absorb as a spectator."

X's and O's: The Jaguars weak link? Mark Gaughan says it's quarterback Blake Bortles. "It’s obvious the Jaguars don’t trust their fifth-year QB," he wrote.

Play to watch: To kickstart their running game last week, the Jags double-teamed both defensive tackles to create room up the middle.

Betting guide: Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are a game back for the NFC's last wild card spot, which the Vikings currently possess, but Milt Northrop likes the Packers to win this week.

View from Vegas: "In what shapes up to be a low-scoring, boring ballgame, the points become the play."

Predictions for Bills-Jaguars: Our pickers agree that we could be in for a low-scoring game. Most projected a final score that would fall under the total, which is only 37.

NFL power rankings: The Saints moved into the top spot while the Chiefs dropped back to third.

