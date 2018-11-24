Big 4 Hoops: After 52 years, St. Francis defeats Niagara

St. Francis nailed four 3-point baskets within a span of 3:11 in the second half and went on to a 75-63 triumph over Niagara Saturday night at the Taps Gallagher Center in the Niagara Regional game of the Fort Myers Tip-Off Tournament

Niagara had its last lead of the game, 49-48, when Jalen Jordan hit a three giving the Terriers from Brooklyn Heights the lead, 51-49. Jordan hit another three 26 seconds after that. A layup by Christian Rohlehr, and two more threes by Glenn Sanabria and Courtney Hawkins followed. The four threes were part of a 21-4 St. Francis run that boosted the lead to 69-53, the Terriers largest of the game.

Niagara's biggest lead was six points, 20-14, in the first half.

Hawkins finished with 22 points and Sanabria 18 for St. Francis (2-3. The Terriers made 13 of 28 3-pointers for 46.4 percent and 26 of 65 overall for 40.

Niagara (2-3) made only 4 of 16 threes (25.0 percent).

Dominic Robb led Niagara 17 points while freshman Raheem Solomon adde 12. The Purple Eagles played with senior Marvin Prochet, who had registered double-doubles in scoring and rebound in the previous four games.

The last St. Francis victory over Niagara was on Feb. 18, 1967 when Calvin Murphy was playing for the Purple Eagles freshman team. Saturday's game was the first between the schools in men's basketball since Nov. 26, 1991. It was also the first win at Niagara for St. Francis ever.

UB women win in Vegas

The University at Buffalo women (4-1) won their second in a row after their loss at Oregon, defeating South Dakota State, 61-55, on the second day of the South Point Shootout in Las Vegas.

Cierra Dillard led the Bulls with 20 points, her season low. Theresa Onwuka and Brittany Morrison had 10 in the victory.

Facing an opponent with a deliberate style, UB had to do it with defense. The Bulls defended the 3-point line well and had 11 steals. South Dakota State's Jackrabbits made only 4 of 20 threes while UB hit on 7 of 22. Dillard made 4 of 8.

It was a struggle most of the way for UB. The Bulls led 32-29 at the half and only 46-45 after three quarters. UB did have a 12-point advantage with 5:18 left in the third before the Jackrabbits rallied.

UB will be off until Central Connecticut State comes to Alumni Arena for a 1 p.m. nonconference game on Saturday.

Bona women lose in Denver

Denver, the host team, received 20-point performances from two players Saturday and defeated the St. Bonaventure women's team, 76-62, in the finale of the Denver Thanksgiving Classic at Hamilton Gymnasium.

Denver (5-1) swept games from Lamar and the Bonnies in its own event. It was the third loss for Bona (2-4) after early wins over Niagara and Canisius.

Lauren Loven scored 23 points and Madison Nelson had 20 points and 17 rebounds for the Pioneers.

Junior Danielle Migliore had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Bonnies. Freshman Asianae Johnson had 13 points and was named to the All-Tournament team. Another freshman Dajah Logan had 11 points off the bench.

"There were some good things, we had some people giving a lot of fight until the final buzzer," St. Bonaventure coach Jesse Fleming said. "Danielle is getting great experience playing the lead guard spot in our offense and she came out ready to shoot today."

A 3-pointer by Migliore gave the Bonnies their last lead of the game, 17-16, with 26 seconds left in the first quarter, but the Pioneers scored on their last possession to make it 18-17. Denver led 33-27 at the half. Bona opened the second half with a 5-0 run but Denver leed 53-43 at the three-quarter mark and stayed in control.

Griff teams play today

Canisius (1-4) will wrap up its participation in the AdvoCare Invitational at Lake Buena Vista, Fla. facing UAB (4-2) in the seventh-place game.

The Griffs have lost to Villanova and Memphis in the first two rounds, extending their losing streak to four games. UAB, where former UB star Turner Battle is assistant coach, fell to Florida State and College of Charleston.

The UAB Blazers are coming off a 20-13 season which included a 96-91 loss to UB in the Cayman Island Classic. Sophomore guard Zack Bryant (11.6) and senior forward Lewis Sullivan (10.2) lead the Blazers who lost by only two to Georgia in an preseason exhibition game.

The Canisius women, still looking for their first victory of the season after four losses, will take on Oakland in Rochester, Mich. at 6 p.m. today. Oakland (1-4) has not won since a 94-48 win over Grace Christian, a member of the National Christian College Athletic Association.