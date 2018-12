BANKS, Bruce, W.

BANKS - Bruce, W. Of Hamburg, NY. October 29, 2018. Loving husband of Tracy A. (Caldwell) Banks; loving son to David A. and Nancy Banks; loving brother to David K. (Linda) Banks and brother-in-law to Wes (Cas) Turchiarelli; cherished uncle to Ben and Jenna Turchiarelli. A celebration of Life Ceremony is planned for the summer of 2019.