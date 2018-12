State Police have arrested a 28-year-old man following a string of car break-ins on Wightman Road in Wellsville.

Shawn E. Washington, of Wellsville, was allegedly found with a number of the items taken from the cars on Monday, State Police said.

He was remanded to the Allegany County Jail, without bail, following arraignment in Wellsville Town Court.

Washington was due to reappear in November.