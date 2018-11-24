ABRAM, Joseph

ABRAM - Joseph November 22, 2018, of Lackawanna NY, beloved husband of the late Rose Ann (nee O'Malley) Abram; dearest father of Karen (Kevin) Surdyke, Joseph (Diane); grandfather of Jennifer (Mark) Dalfonso, Jason (Marissa) Surdyke and Daniel Surdyke; great-grandfather of Jack and Juliana Dalfonso; son of the late Valentine and Anna (nee Dengler) Abram; brother of Mary, Theresa (late Albin) Schenck and the late Helen; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call at the Colonial Memorial Chapels, inc., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY on Monday 2-8 PM. Prayers Tuesday 8:45 with a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Victory Basilica at 9:15 AM. Mr. Abram was a member of K of C Father Baker #2243, VFW Post 898 and American Legion Matthew Glab Post #1477. Longtime member of South Park Men's Golf Club.