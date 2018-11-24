Share this article

Traffic on Niagara Falls Boulevard on a Saturday in December, seen looking south from the 290 overpass. (Buffalo News file photo)

Man struck while crossing Niagara Falls Boulevard is in stable condition

A man crossing Niagara Falls Boulevard was apparently struck by a car just north of I-290 in Amherst on Saturday, causing minor injuries, according to Amherst Police.

The pedestrian, Mark A. Buffington, 45, of Amherst, was apparently struck at 5:19 p.m. and was transported to Erie County Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition, police said.

The driver, a 20-year-old Cheektowaga man, had not yet been identified.

The accident remained under investigation and no charges had been filed, Amherst Police said.

Tonawanda Police assisted at the scene of the incident.

