Yes, that was the coldest Thanksgiving ever in Buffalo

Buffalo weather record book went back for second-helpings on Thanksgiving 2018.

The city established two new records for the holiday Thursday.

The 20-degree high temperature – recorded at 3:12 p.m. – sets a new mark for the lowest high temperature on any Buffalo Thanksgiving Day, the National Weather Service reported.

It broke a mark of 22 degrees set in both 1903 and 1938.

What's more?

The holiday's record lowest temperature was set a minute before midnight when the thermometer dipped into the single digits. At 11:59 p.m., it was 9 degrees at the National Weather Service station in Buffalo.

The previous lowest Thanksgiving temperature was 12 degrees, set in 2000.

Both the day's high and low temperatures were more than 20 degrees colder than average.

They combined to make the average temperature for the day 14.5 degrees. Also, a record low.

The city got a shout-out during Thursday morning's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade from the NBC hosts who noted New York City "and Buffalo" had chances at establishing their coldest Thanksgivings on record.

By the end of the day, New York City fell a little bit short.

Temperatures at New York's Central Park came in at 28 degrees for a high and 17 degrees for a low.

That was New York City's fourth-coldest high and second-coldest low. Its all-time records were 22 degrees (high) and 17 degrees (low), both set in 1871.

Arctic high pressure built in behind a passing Alberta Clipper system early Wednesday, setting up the flow of frigid northerly air across the Northeast.

Temperatures will moderate in Buffalo today, however, as winds shift to become more southerly.

Forecasters said it will even get a little above-normal for temperatures later this weekend.

Temperatures are forecast to climb into the mid 30s by this afternoon, drop only to about freezing overnight and then rebound into the mid 40s Saturday and upper 40s on Sunday.

The average high for this weekend in Buffalo is 44 degrees.

Forecasters said there is a 100 percent chance for rain on Saturday. Sunday will bring mostly cloudy skies, the weather service said.