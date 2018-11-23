VOSBURGH, Don G.

VOSBURGH - Don G. Born April 26, 1941. Died November 19, 2018. Retired Town of Tonawanda Police Detective. Dear father of John (Christine), Dana (Sally) and Eric (Sheila) Vosburgh; loving grandfather of Luke, Adam, Nate, Alice, Nolan, Ellie and Nicolas; former husband of Marion Canedo and Janice Pichette; son of the late Lola and Clifford Vosburgh; brother of the late Rudy (late Jane) Vosburgh. Friends may call Saturday 1-5 PM and Sunday 10 AM-2 PM at the Lester H. Wedekindt, Inc. Funeral Home, 3290 Delaware Ave., where a Funeral Service will follow Sunday at 2 PM. Don was a U.S. Air Force Veteran. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Please share condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com