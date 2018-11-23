Village police: Hamburg boy was accidentally struck by father as he was backing out of driveway

The 5-year-old Hamburg boy who died Thanksgiving day was accidentally struck by his father as he was backing a vehicle out of a driveway, Village of Hamburg police said Friday.

Investigators have not found any indication that alcohol or drugs were involved in what police called a "horrific accident."

The incident took place about 2:20 p.m. Thursday on Woodview Court, a small, residential street in the village.

Hamburg volunteer firefighters rushed the child to Oishei Children's Hospital with the help of AMR and Town of Hamburg police. But the boy was pronounced dead shortly after he arrived at the hospital in Buffalo.

The investigation is continuing with the assistance of the Erie County Sheriff's Department Accident Investigation Unit.

Village police said they are withholding the names of the boy and the father "due to the nature of the incident, and to show compassion to the family as they cope with this tragic loss."