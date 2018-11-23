Town of Niagara property owners face small tax increase

The 2019 Town of Niagara budget reflects a small tax increase for all property owners.

The Town Board voted unanimously this month to pass the $8.8 million budget.

The budget decreased by $225,928 from what is expected to be spent this year and no money was taken from the town fund balance, which is about $900,000.

About $2.3 million needs to be raised through taxes which would be increase 14 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation and 70 cents per $1,000 on businesses. The levy would increase annual taxes by about $14 for on residential homes assessed at $100,000 and $70 on a business assessed the same, according to Supervisor Lee S. Wallace. There is no general town tax but property owners are charged for services such as lighting, roads, water, sewer and fire protection.